AARP Hawaiʻi warns against social media scams

To recognize Consumer Protection Week and “National Slam the Scam Day” on Thursday, we talked with Craig Gima, spokesperson for AARP Hawaiʻi.

The organization just put out an alert about a social media scam circulating in the islands. AARP has also begun a fraud network where you can report scam attempts to help authorities in their investigations.

To safeguard your accounts, AARP recommends setting up a two-step authentication process to make it more difficult for scammers to access your passwords or other sensitive information online.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.