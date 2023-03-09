© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

AARP Hawaiʻi warns against social media scams

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM HST
In this photo illustration, the Facebook and Instagram apps are seen on the screen of an iPhone.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
In this photo, the Facebook and Instagram apps are seen on the screen of an iPhone.

To recognize Consumer Protection Week and “National Slam the Scam Day” on Thursday, we talked with Craig Gima, spokesperson for AARP Hawaiʻi.

The organization just put out an alert about a social media scam circulating in the islands. AARP has also begun a fraud network where you can report scam attempts to help authorities in their investigations.

To safeguard your accounts, AARP recommends setting up a two-step authentication process to make it more difficult for scammers to access your passwords or other sensitive information online.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
