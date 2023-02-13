Plans to make computer science a state graduation requirement debated in the House

Plans to make computer science a mandatory class for Hawaiʻi high school students could come to fruition if House Bill 503 passes this session.

HB 503's original draft was introduced by Rep. Justin Woodsen of Maui and stated that students could substitute computer science for a general science credit in order to meet graduation requirements. The measure would have gone into effect in 2030, and would have made all students complete one computer science course.

However, the bill received several pages of opposing testimony with amendment recommendations over the past weeks. Now, a new draft seeks to cooperate with the state's board of education before making any graduation requirement changes.

"We appreciate the amendments made by the House Committee on Education and believe this bill now respects the education policymaking role the Board plays," said Bill Arakaki, a chairperson on the board.

The new draft would put the board in charge of making the final decision on whether or not schools should require a computer science class to graduate.

Amber Davis with Code.org said adding this requirement can close the gender gap in STEM careers.

Less than half of Hawaiʻi high schools offer an AP Computer Science course. Only 35% of AP Computer Science exams were taken by female students in 2020.

"While there is a stark gender gap, this is not unique to your state. The only states that we have seen solve this problem are ones that have passed the computer science graduation requirement," said Davis.

There is also a racial disparity in the field of computer science. 742 AP Computer Science exams were taken in Hawaiʻi in 2020, but only 30 were taken by Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander students, the organization stated.

HB 503 passed its last hearing and will now move to the House Committee of Finance.