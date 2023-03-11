Patients are settling in at Hawaiʻi State Hospital, but construction fixes are ongoing

Patients slowly began moving into the new Hawaiʻi State Hospital on Oʻahu’s windward side last spring. Construction problems delayed moving into the state's psychiatric facility for almost a year and the relocation had to be done in phases. The punch list included replacing fixtures for safety reasons, water pressure and fire suppression problems, as well as bathroom drainage issues.

The Conversation talked to Marian Tsuji, the deputy director for behavioral health at the Health Department, to learn more. She previously served as head of Lanakila Pacific and deputy director at the Public Safety Department. Tsuji said fixes are still ongoing but staff and patients are settling in.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

