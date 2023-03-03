Donate
The Conversation: Salt in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published March 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM HST
  • Ku'ulei Gaisoa shares the story of salt manufacturing and the generations of ohana who do it in Hanapēpē, Kaua‘i | Full Story
  • Kamehameha Schools' Planning and Development Manager Kanoe Puʻuohau explains Kakaʻako's history of salt and commerce | Full Story
  • Hawaii Kai Corporation's George Joseph recounts the story behind the Molokaʻi salt farm and production of the 'Soul of the Sea' brand that distributes to high-end restaurants and spas | Full Story
  • Sea Salts of Hawaiʻi's Melanie Kelekolio explains how her business turns seawater into salt that is sold around the world | Full Story
  • Honolulu Theatre for Youth Artistic Director Eric Johnson discusses the work done to tell the story of Hawaiʻi's special relationship with salt in HTY's production of "The Pa'akai We Bring" | Full Story
The Conversation environmentsustainabilitySciencefoodagriculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
