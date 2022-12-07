Molokaʻi salt farm celebrates two decades of sending flavor around the world

2023 marks 20 years since the start of a salt farm on Molokaʻi that now operates as the Hawaii Kai Corporation. The company focuses on bulk sales of its “Soul of the Sea” label. Clients include high-end restaurants and spas on the mainland.

Hawaii Kai employs a handful of full-time employees and part-time workers on Molokaʻi during the summer months. It's been able to scale up operations using patented technology and a water purification rapid evaporation process that produces a “chunky” salt.

During the pandemic, Hawaii Kai suspended its retail operation but hopes to resume that soon. President and CEO George Joseph oversees the company from its California office. The Conversation talked to him about how the company got started and its plan for the future.

