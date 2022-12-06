Paʻakai, or salt, and its place in Kakaʻako in 2022 and beyond

Pa'akai is the Hawaiian word for salt. Pa’a means solid and kai means ocean. This week, The Conversation is exploring salt stories. We turn our attention to what used to be in Honolulu — and what is happening now in Kakaʻako.

These days, you may know Kakaʻako as a “hipster development” where landowner Kamehameha Schools has developed a new community inviting people to live, work and play.

But it's an area rich with the history of the old salt flats in the Honolulu Harbor area. The Conversation talked to Kanoe Puʻuohau, the Planning and Development Manager of KS, about the history and the sense of place.

KS said that while it has the development of its first phase of five blocks underway, it is now shifting to Phase Two and the remaining five blocks in Honolulu. Look for its information center to learn more about the plans for the area.

