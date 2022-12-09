Hawaiian salt traditions are the focus of a new local musical

Hawaiʻi is the only state surrounded by the salty Pacific Ocean. That may explain its special relationship with paʻakai, or salt. We conclude “Salt Week” on The Conversation with a peek at the Honolulu Theatre for Youth’s season opener.

It’s inspired by the generations of Kauaʻi families who have harvested from the Hanapēpē salt flats. The Conversation sat down with artistic director Eric Johnson to talk about this original musical steeped in Hawaiian traditions of pa’akai.

The next performance of “The Pa’akai We Bring” is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Honolulu’s Tenny Theater on Sunday, Dec. 18. The production toured island schools statewide earlier this year and plans are in the works to bring the show to the mainland next Spring and then internationally.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.