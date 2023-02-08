The Conversation: Honolulu mayor says no quick fix for 2 major issues; Gun control research yields varying results

The `iwa or great frigatebird is the subject of today's Manu Minute
Korean musicians Jiyoung Yi, Yoonjeong Heo, and program director Donald Reid Womack talk about performing and creating music on traditional Korean instruments for contemporary and Western audiences | Full Story
HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers gun bills about 'Sensitive Places'; National taskforce seeks to eradicate systemic abuse in soccer; UH research targets Avocado Lace Bug integrated pest management; Pilot program tests effectiveness of digitized agricultural survey forms
Sustainable Molokaʻi shares how it's able to keep control of egg prices on the island; Adela's Country Eatery discusses being named a top restaurant by Yelp; HPR's Casey Harlow breaks down the conflict over a Mānoa affordable housing project; the author of a book about former slave Betsey Stockton talks about her influence on education in Hawaii