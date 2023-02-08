Political difficulties of researching gun control laws

In the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden spoke of the need to ban assault weapons. Gun control laws are all over the map as you go from state to state. On The Long View, our contributing editor Neal Milner joins us to discuss the research behind gun control laws.

Further reading:



This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.