The Conversation

Political difficulties of researching gun control laws

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:09 PM HST
In the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden spoke of the need to ban assault weapons. Gun control laws are all over the map as you go from state to state. On The Long View, our contributing editor Neal Milner joins us to discuss the research behind gun control laws.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

