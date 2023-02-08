Donate
The Conversation

Traditional Korean instruments featured at free UH Mānoa concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published February 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM HST
korean music concert.JPG
Sophia McCullough
/

A free concert at the University of Hawaiʻi's Orvis Auditorium is showcasing traditional Korean instruments this week. The collaboration between the music department at UH and South Korea’s Seoul National University features performances of new compositions by UH students on stringed instruments like the geomungo and gayageum.

Students and musicians communicated via zoom and email throughout the semester to prepare for the concert. The Conversation had an opportunity to speak with Jiyonng Yi, Yoonjeong Heo, and program director Donald Reid Womack about this unique concert.

The concerts are on Feb. 8 and 10. Click here for more event information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
