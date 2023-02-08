Traditional Korean instruments featured at free UH Mānoa concert

A free concert at the University of Hawaiʻi's Orvis Auditorium is showcasing traditional Korean instruments this week. The collaboration between the music department at UH and South Korea’s Seoul National University features performances of new compositions by UH students on stringed instruments like the geomungo and gayageum.

Students and musicians communicated via zoom and email throughout the semester to prepare for the concert. The Conversation had an opportunity to speak with Jiyonng Yi, Yoonjeong Heo, and program director Donald Reid Womack about this unique concert.

The concerts are on Feb. 8 and 10. Click here for more event information.

