Lawmakers signal support for invasive species program funding

The Hawaiʻi Senate showed support for three bills that set aside funds to fight invasive species.

Senate Bill 652 appropriates funds to mitigate and control the two-lined spittlebug. Since its introduction to Hawaiʻi Island in 2016, the spittlebug has decimated thousands of acres of pastureland.

Once the invasive species devours the grazing grass used for much of the island's livestock, weaker invasive plants can replace it.

While previous measures to fight the spittlebug were introduced by lawmakers in 2021 and 2022, all failed to pass.

This bill would appropriate funds to the Department of Agriculture for insecticides, weed management, the reseeding of pastures and more.

The coffee berry borer beetle and coffee leaf rust are two other invasive species currently affecting Hawaiʻi agriculture. Senate Bill 743 extends a pesticide subsidy program to fight both species, which have contributed to lower yields for coffee farmers.

Additionally, Senate Bill 1552 sets aside funds to support the Hawaiʻi Ant Lab in fighting the spread of little fire ants. The proposal earmarks more than $1 million over the next two fiscal years.

Each bill passed unanimously by all-present members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment.

