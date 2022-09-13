Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Local coffee farmers brace for yields up to 40% lower than usual

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM HST
kona_coffee_fruits_wikimedia_commons.jpg
Ekrem Canli/Wikimedia Commons
/

The Kona Coffee Farmers Association says farmers are bracing for what could be one of their worst years for production. The drought conditions and challenges with coffee leaf rust and the coffee borer have made for a tough 2022. Yields are coming in at 30% to 40% less.

The Conversation talked to Suzanne Shriner, head of the association. She says coffee farmers should also be aware of a deadline in a Kona coffee settlement about branding as they navigate through the rest of the growing season.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation coffeeagricultureHawaiʻi Island
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories