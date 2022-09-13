Local coffee farmers brace for yields up to 40% lower than usual

The Kona Coffee Farmers Association says farmers are bracing for what could be one of their worst years for production. The drought conditions and challenges with coffee leaf rust and the coffee borer have made for a tough 2022. Yields are coming in at 30% to 40% less.

The Conversation talked to Suzanne Shriner, head of the association. She says coffee farmers should also be aware of a deadline in a Kona coffee settlement about branding as they navigate through the rest of the growing season.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.