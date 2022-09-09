Donate
Most domestic travelers would pay a premium for locally-grown food, researchers say

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published September 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM HST
A majority of domestic travelers to the islands are willing to pay a premium for locally-grown food, according to new research.

Researchers from the School of Travel Industry Management at UH Mānoa asked visitors about their willingness to pay more for locally-grown ingredients at a restaurant or hotel dining room.

Nearly 80% of the more than 450 respondents said they would pay a premium for food grown in Hawaiʻi.

"Almost eight out of 10 folks that answered said 'yes, we’d be willing to pay more.' And then we asked them percentages — how much would you be willing to pay more? And we had quite significant — 20% that were willing to pay more than 16% more than the average than it would be on the bill," said Jerry Agrusa, the study's co-author.

Agrusa says he hopes his research will help promote and expand Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry — which will make the state more resilient and sustainable.

