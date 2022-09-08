Polynesian agroforestry project on the Big Island hopes to boost food security

Here's a new term for you: polyforestry. Think Polynesian agroforestry. A pilot project melding traditional knowledge and western science is underway on the Big Island. It's one of seven climate equity projects with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Conversation sat down with NOAA Coordinator Pua Kamaka and Maile Luʻuwai, president of the Keaukaha Panaʻewa Farmers Association, to talk about food security and akamai agriculture.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 8, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.