The Conversation: Counties react to firearms legislation; Building safe culture in women's soccer
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon examines lawmakers and their different considerations to sensitive places gun bills | Full Story
- U.S. Soccer's Participant Safety Taskforce Chair Mana Shim talks about implementing changes to safeguard against abuse and sexual misconduct in soccer | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio highlights a movement where public schools are expanding their roles to become 'community schools' in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi Extension Agent Amjad Ahmad shares different ways to manage and control the Avocado Lace Bug pest | Full Story
- State Plant Industry Division administrator Helmuth Rogg and Inspection and Compliance Chief for the Plant Quarantine Division Jonathan Ho cover a new digital pilot program to encourage more people to fill out ag declaration forms when they arrive in Hawaiʻi | Full Story