Former player Mana Shim will lead U.S. Soccer task force on abuse

U.S. Soccer recently announced plans to implement 12 safety recommendations as a result of an investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer.

The goal is to build a culture of participant-centered safety and trust across the sport. The changes will be carried out by U.S. Soccer’s Participant Safety Taskforce and its recently appointed chair, Mana Shim.

Shim grew up on Oʻahu and attended Kamehameha Schools. She was a professional soccer player from 2013 through 2019, and then received a law degree from the University of Hawaiʻi in 2022.

In 2021, she publicly accused her former manager of sexual misconduct and abuse. The Conversation sat down with Shim to learn how she hopes to create and shape policy to eradicate abuse in the sport.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.