The Conversation

The Conversation: Nursing program looks to address state shortage; Former HPR reporter earns lifetime achievement award

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM HST
  • Kaiser Permanente Hawaii's Dionicia Lapaga discusses its programs it started to attract more people into the nursing profession on Oʻahu and Maui | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon talks about new legislative bills addressing juvenile offenders and whether families should be held accountable for damage | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn discusses the public's frustration with lack of fresh water at a popular Hawaiʻi Island beach in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Journalist and former HPR reporter Traci Tong shares how starting her career in the islands led to a lifetime in public media and receiving the Public Media Journalists Association's 2023 Leo C. Lee Award | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
