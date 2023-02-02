Kaiser Permanente starts nursing education program for its employees

The health care industry is grappling with challenges that threw a glaring spotlight on the weaknesses in Hawaiʻi's hospitals and care facilities — staff shortages are one.

The Conversation spoke with Dionicia Lagapa from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii about its new effort to get more people into the nursing profession in high-need areas on Oʻahu and Maui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 2, 2023.