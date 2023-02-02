Donate
The Conversation

Kaiser Permanente starts nursing education program for its employees

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM HST
kaiser permanente moanalua
Ryan Kawailani Ozawa
/
Flickr

The health care industry is grappling with challenges that threw a glaring spotlight on the weaknesses in Hawaiʻi's hospitals and care facilities — staff shortages are one.

The Conversation spoke with Dionicia Lagapa from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii about its new effort to get more people into the nursing profession in high-need areas on Oʻahu and Maui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Health CareKaiser Permanentelabor
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
