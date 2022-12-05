The Conversation: Ordnance briefly shuts down Maunaloa viewing area; State response to eruption, public safety
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on unexploded ordnance that briefly shut down the Maunaloa viewing area
- Ed Teixeira, former Hawaiʻi Civil Defense vice director, shares perspective on the state’s response to the Maunaloa
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton investigates Hawaiʻi's high gas and electricity prices | Full Story
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon discusses the gun bill designed to protect sensitive places on Oʻahu
- Kuʻulei Gaisoa explores the process of salt manufacturing at Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi's unique salt flats, with HPR's Russell Subiono