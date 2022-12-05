Donate
The Conversation: Ordnance briefly shuts down Maunaloa viewing area; State response to eruption, public safety

Published December 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on unexploded ordnance that briefly shut down the Maunaloa viewing area
  • Ed Teixeira, former Hawaiʻi Civil Defense vice director, shares perspective on the state’s response to the Maunaloa
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton investigates Hawaiʻi's high gas and electricity prices | Full Story
  • HPR's Sabrina Bodon discusses the gun bill designed to protect sensitive places on Oʻahu
  • Kuʻulei Gaisoa explores the process of salt manufacturing at Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi's unique salt flats, with HPR's Russell Subiono
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
