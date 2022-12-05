Former Pōhakuloa commander talks public safety as people try to get closer to Maunaloa

Waimea resident Ed Teixeira can see the glow in the sky from his Hawaiʻi Island home. He's the former vice director of the State Civil Defense, now known as the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

While serving in the U.S. Army in the 1980s, he was in charge of the Pōhakuloa Training Area, a live fire facility. He was not very surprised to learn of the discovery of unexploded ordnance that shut down the Maunaloa viewing area for several hours this weekend.

Teixeira said public safety is paramount as people try to get as close as they can to view the lava flows. Speaking to The Conversation, he shared the history of the threat on the Big Island’s west side.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.