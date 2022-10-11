Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Keeping tabs on Red Hill defueling; Taimane's new album 'Hawaiki'

Published October 11, 2022 at 2:44 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
red hill
Seaman Chris Thomas/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
DVIDS
AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 14, 2022) - Pipes waiting for installation at the Red Hill Well Shaft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
  • Deputy Environmental Health Director Kathleen Ho details department plans monitoring the military's plans to unpack fuel at the Red Hill facility
  • Paddler Vanessa Weis from Maui's Island Masters Club reviews logistics for the 2024 International Va'a Federation World Sprints
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra spotlights the federal trial involving an ousted labor union boss in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers the four charter amendment proposals that Oʻahu voters will vote on | Full Story
  • Ukulele virtuoso Taimane talks story and plays new tracks from her latest album "HAWAIKI," which she calls her Polynesian Olympus
Tags
The Conversation Militarysportsmusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes