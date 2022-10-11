Donate
The Conversation

ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane's new album is steeped in her Polynesian roots

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published October 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM HST
2020-01-05 PrivatClub - Berlin Germany Taimane_136 - Photo 60minuten-Henry Schulz.jpg
Henry Schulz
/
Taimane Gardner
Taimane performing in Berlin, Germany.

ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane Gardner picked up her first ʻukulele at age 5, started performing at age 7, and was discovered by Don Ho at 13.

Now in her 30s, she has recorded five records since 2005 and graced stages all over the world. She was also the first Hawaiʻi artist featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts.

Her newest album, "HAWAIKI," is autobiographical and steeped in her Polynesian ancestry. Taimane recently sat down with The Conversation to talk about the album, performing at Glastonbury, and honoring her Samoan mother who died in 2018.
Taimane at Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Her new album "HAWAIKI" is out now. See her live at Hallowbaloo in Chinatown on Oct. 29.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 11, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
