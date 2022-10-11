ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane's new album is steeped in her Polynesian roots

ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane Gardner picked up her first ʻukulele at age 5, started performing at age 7, and was discovered by Don Ho at 13.

Now in her 30s, she has recorded five records since 2005 and graced stages all over the world. She was also the first Hawaiʻi artist featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts.

Her newest album, "HAWAIKI," is autobiographical and steeped in her Polynesian ancestry. Taimane recently sat down with The Conversation to talk about the album, performing at Glastonbury, and honoring her Samoan mother who died in 2018.

Taimane at Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Her new album "HAWAIKI" is out now. See her live at Hallowbaloo in Chinatown on Oct. 29.

