Hawaiʻi prepares to host world championship of canoe paddling in 2024

Hundreds of paddlers from Hawaiʻi traveled to England over the summer to compete in the 2022 International Va’a Federation's World Sprint Championship. The competition is usually held in places like Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Hawaiʻi and other Pacific nations.

The Conversation talked to Vanessa Weiss from Maui’s Island Masters Club about the strong showing of women master paddlers this year. She also shared how Hawaiʻi is preparing to host the competition in Hilo Bay in 2024.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 11, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.