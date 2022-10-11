Donate
The Conversation

Hawaiʻi prepares to host world championship of canoe paddling in 2024

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM HST
Female paddlers cheering on the sidelines of Dorney Lake as canoes make their way to the finish line.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
Members of Team Hawaiʻi cheer on their fellow Hawaiʻi paddlers competing at the 2022 World Sprint Championship at Dorney Lake, England.

Hundreds of paddlers from Hawaiʻi traveled to England over the summer to compete in the 2022 International Va’a Federation's World Sprint Championship. The competition is usually held in places like Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Hawaiʻi and other Pacific nations.

The Conversation talked to Vanessa Weiss from Maui’s Island Masters Club about the strong showing of women master paddlers this year. She also shared how Hawaiʻi is preparing to host the competition in Hilo Bay in 2024.

Female paddlers in blue Team Hawaiʻi shirts cheer on fellow Hawaiʻi paddlers racing in outrigger canoes on Dorney Lake in England.
Local News
Keaukaha youth represent hometown at world championship of canoe paddling in England
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 11, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

