The Conversation: Halloween hana hou
Happy Halloween! On today's broadcast, we're revisiting some of our spookiest interviews:
- Longtime cemetery historian Nanette Napoleon on winning an award from the Association for Gravestone Studies | Full Story (May 2024)
- Entomologist Dan Rubinoff and his team discover a new caterpillar, nicknamed "the bone collector" | Full Story (April 2025)
- Writer J. Lincoln Fenn discusses the spooky inspiration behind her new book "The Nightmarchers" | Full Story (Oct. 2024)
- Master storyteller Jeff Gere shares his scariest tales | Full Story (Oct. 2019)
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.