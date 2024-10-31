© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New horror-fantasy novel explores the Hawaiian legend of the Night Marchers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:51 PM HST
Courtesy Gallery Books

The Hawaiian legend of the Night Marchers is featured in a new novel by horror-fantasy writer J. Lincoln Fenn.

She weaves the ghosts of ancient warriors into a story where the main character is sent to Hawaiʻi to collect a rare flower — and ends up on a path to solve a mysterious death.

Fenn grew up on the U.S. East Coast, but later lived on Maui for a decade. HPR talked to her about the book, also titled "The Nightmarchers," and whether she experienced “the unexplained” while living on The Valley Isle.

The book was published through Gallery Books and is available through online booksellers, but Fenn encourages readers to check their local bookstore first.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 31, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
