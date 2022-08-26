Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Survey shows kamaʻāina feelings on tourism; Kona Ironman returns

Published August 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM HST
Ironman World Championship Triathlon 2019
Marco Garcia/AP
FRE 132414 AP
Athletes on the course at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority public affairs officer Ilihia Gionson outlines new survey data on kamaʻāina feelings towards the state's high visitor count
  • Ironman World Championship Race Director Diana Bertsch gets ready to welcome the big sporting event back to Kona
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio has the latest on a deadly ambulance fire | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Jayna Omaye looks at the return of cultural festivals as pandemic concerns ease | Full Story
  • Honolulu Zoo interim education director Charles Lee shares the secret to a good night's sleep in the animal kingdom. Find more from HPR's Sleep Week series here

economyHawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
