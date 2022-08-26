The Conversation: Survey shows kamaʻāina feelings on tourism; Kona Ironman returns
- Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority public affairs officer Ilihia Gionson outlines new survey data on kamaʻāina feelings towards the state's high visitor count
- Ironman World Championship Race Director Diana Bertsch gets ready to welcome the big sporting event back to Kona
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio has the latest on a deadly ambulance fire | Full Story
- HPR reporter Jayna Omaye looks at the return of cultural festivals as pandemic concerns ease | Full Story
- Honolulu Zoo interim education director Charles Lee shares the secret to a good night's sleep in the animal kingdom. Find more from HPR's Sleep Week series here