The Conversation

Here's how residents feel about tourism management in Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM HST
japanese travelers arrive honolulu airport
Casey Harlow
/
HPR
FILE - Travelers arrive in Honolulu.

The Conversation has been hearing about the efforts being made to do a better job of managing tourists to the islands. But what do the residents think about how well Hawaiʻi is doing?

We spoke to Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority spokesperson Ilihia Gionson about the latest resident survey. Nearly 70% reported feeling like their island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people — a statistic that has remained the same for the last few years.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
