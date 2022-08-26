Here's how residents feel about tourism management in Hawaiʻi

The Conversation has been hearing about the efforts being made to do a better job of managing tourists to the islands. But what do the residents think about how well Hawaiʻi is doing?

We spoke to Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority spokesperson Ilihia Gionson about the latest resident survey. Nearly 70% reported feeling like their island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people — a statistic that has remained the same for the last few years.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.