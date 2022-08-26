Donate
Ironman World Championship returns to Kona after pandemic pause, Utah detour

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM HST
Daniela Ryf Ironman World Championship Triathlon kailua-kona 2017
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FRE132414 AP
Daniela Ryf, of Switzerland, runs past the ocean at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi. Ryf has won the women's event five times. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The Ironman World Championship returns to Kona in October after it was paused during the pandemic and took a detour to Utah. The 2021 event, which moved to Utah due to COVID restrictions, eventually happened in May 2022. The Conversation talked to Diana Bertsch about how the race is poised to come back to Hawaiʻi Island bigger than ever.

The Ironman World Championship is on Oct. 6 and 8. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation sportstourismHawaiʻi Island
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
