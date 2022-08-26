Ironman World Championship returns to Kona after pandemic pause, Utah detour

The Ironman World Championship returns to Kona in October after it was paused during the pandemic and took a detour to Utah. The 2021 event, which moved to Utah due to COVID restrictions, eventually happened in May 2022. The Conversation talked to Diana Bertsch about how the race is poised to come back to Hawaiʻi Island bigger than ever.

The Ironman World Championship is on Oct. 6 and 8. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.