Thousands of triathletes are in Kailua-Kona for Ironman World Championship

More than 5,000 triathletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week.

For the first time, the competition will take place over two days. Women and some of the men's age groups will compete on Thursday. The rest of the men will race on Saturday.

Events begin at 6:25 a.m. each day with a 2.4-mile swim in Kailua Bay, followed by a 112-mile bike ride to Hāwī and back. Then a 26.2-mile marathon starts at Kailua Pier, goes down Aliʻi Drive, and up to the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority and back.

“On behalf of the County of Hawaiʻi, we extend our warmest welcome to the IRONMAN athletes and their ʻohana as we invite them back to our shores for the famous VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona,” Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement. "We look forward to your return, as we once again stand shoulder-to-shoulder to cheer on the best athletes in the world from the best place in the world.”

Roads will be closed throughout West Hawaiʻi. For closure maps and information go to ironman.com. You can also call their road closure hotline at 808-334-3400.

The Kailua-Kona Public Library will be closed on Thursday and Saturday. The library will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday. Some waste facilities and landfills will also be closed due to road closures.