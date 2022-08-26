Donate
The Conversation

After-dark Honolulu Zoo tour reveals secrets about animal slumber

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST
FILE - Two elephants at the Honolulu Zoo. (Dec. 29, 2020)

For Sleep Week, The Conversation has looked at how sleep affects the body, the brain, education, and the workplace. Now, we’re stepping away from human systems and society to take a closer look at slumber in the animal kingdom. The Conversation took a trip to the Honolulu Zoo for an after-dark tour with Charles Lee, interim director of education.

Sleep Week(2).gif
The Conversation
Calling all night owls and early birds! It's Sleep Week on The Conversation
Savannah Harriman-Pote

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
