After-dark Honolulu Zoo tour reveals secrets about animal slumber
For Sleep Week, The Conversation has looked at how sleep affects the body, the brain, education, and the workplace. Now, we’re stepping away from human systems and society to take a closer look at slumber in the animal kingdom. The Conversation took a trip to the Honolulu Zoo for an after-dark tour with Charles Lee, interim director of education.
This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.