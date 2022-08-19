Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Calling all night owls and early birds! It's Sleep Week on The Conversation

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote,
Emily Tom
Published August 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM HST
Sleep Week(2).gif
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR

Hawaiʻi ranks first for insufficient sleep nationwide. This week on The Conversation, we ask sleep experts, insomnia specialists, and even a zookeeper about why that might be.

You can find each story in our sleep series here:

  • Monday, Aug. 22: Should good sleep habits be a part of the college curriculum?
  • Tuesday, Aug. 23: Can a good night's rest help our body's immunity?
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24: Do workers have the right to sleep?
  • Thursday, Aug. 25: What are the causes of insomnia?
  • Friday, Aug. 26: What does sleep look like in the animal kingdom?
sleepweek the conversation.png
Survey: How are you sleeping?
Share your story for Sleep Week! Fill out our brief survey on what factors affect your sleep.

Listen to our series live on The Conversation weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Emily Tom
As HPR's 2022 summer intern, Emily Tom primarily works with HPR's The Conversation.
See stories by Emily Tom
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio