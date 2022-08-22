Sleep Week

-
Schools nationwide are taking a closer look at student sleep, but that hasn’t happened yet here in Hawaiʻi. As classes start at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, students are gearing up for another busy — and sleepless — year. The Conversation's Emily Tom spoke to a local student, a university administrator, and a sleep expert to learn more.
Hawaiʻi ranks first for insufficient sleep nationwide. This week on The Conversation, we ask sleep experts, insomnia specialists, and even a zookeeper about why that might be.