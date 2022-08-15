Donate
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Democrats come together after primary election; Impact of super PACs on campaigns

Published August 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM HST
2022 election
Emily Tom
/
HPR
Voters drive by Honolulu Hale to drop off their ballots.
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon gives us a closer look at the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s Unity Breakfast the morning after the primary election | Full Story
  • Columnist Richard Borreca provides insight on the way super PAC funding boosted some candidates—and backfired on others. Find more information on the 2022 election here
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube explains the work of Senator Brian Schatz on the Inflation Reduction Act | Full Story
  • Sue Kanoho of the Kauaʻi Visitors Bureau describes the efforts of the Destination Management Action Plan and asks the community for input
  • Tour guide Kathleen King shares her love of the King of Rock and Roll as we celebrate National Elvis Week

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
