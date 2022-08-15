Donate
The Conversation

PAC-funded smear campaigns backfire in Hawaiʻi's primary election

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM HST
Political Action Committees dropped millions of dollars in advertising to influence the outcome of the elections. The super PACs Be Change Now and Vote Vets took out ads against candidates Sylvia Luke and Jill Tokuda, but the primary indicated those efforts backfired. This morning we talked to political Columnist Richard Borreca, a columnist for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and long-time former political reporter for KHON television and the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, about the outcome of the elections.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

