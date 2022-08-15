Kauaʻi to hear from community about managing tourism as visitors rebound

Overtourism on the Garden Isle is a touchy subject. Kauaʻi's small size has been a plus and a minus. There has been lots of frustration about long lines and long waits — a week ago tempers flared at the airport and two people were arrested for being disorderly.

We talked to Sue Kanoho, executive director of the Kauaʻi Visitors Bureau, as we are two years into a three-year Destination Management Action Plan [Click here to read the Kauaʻi DMAP]. Another round of community meetings are being held to get input on what else we could be doing to manage our tourism numbers.

The public is encouraged to provide input into the tourism management plan at two meetings:



5-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Royal Sonesta Kauaʻi Resort in Līhuʻe, and

5-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Church of the Pacific in Princeville.

Kanoho said this will be the first in-person meeting on this issue since the pandemic shutdown.

