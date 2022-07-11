The Conversation: Remembering Japan PM Shinzo Abe; Honolulu rail faces more challenges ahead
- HPR News Director Bill Dorman discusses the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Those who wish to pay their respects can visit the office of the Consulate-General of Japan
- CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina outlines the challenges ahead for the Honolulu rail project
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirsten Downey explains the thousands of job vacancies in the City and County of Honolulu | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow describes the cautious optimism among many restaurant owners as their businesses recover from the pandemic | Full Story
- Bikeshare Hawaii Senior Marketing Manager Kelsey Colpitts reflects on the Biki bike program for its five-year anniversary