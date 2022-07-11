The political legacy of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan is preparing to lay to rest former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whose assassination last week shocked the world. Abe had been campaigning for his party just before the elections — which went on as planned over the weekend. President Joe Biden visited the residence of Japan’s ambassador to the U.S. to offer condolences and Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped in Japan to pay his respects.

In Honolulu, the Consulate-General of Japan is welcoming guests who wish to sign a book of condolence. Gov. David Ige ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday. HPR News Director Bill Dorman spoke with The Conversation about the political legacy of the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

