HART CEO Kahikina says communication is key during next construction phase of Honolulu rail

If you live, work or travel through parts of downtown Honolulu and Kakaʻako, prepare for some construction chaos. That’s the word from the leadership of the Honolulu rail project.

Expect slow traffic and loud noise as construction crews work through the Iwilei corridor into the downtown Civic Center area bounded by South Street and Halekauwila Street.

The utility relocation project involves moving power, sewer, water and gas lines — as well as storm drains and communications infrastructure.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina explained the complicated work ahead.

“It's not going to be just from west to east. They're going to be working methodically. They are going to break it down by the type of work. So if they're going to be saw cutting the road, they're going to be doing it here at this location, further down another block, and another block," Kahikina said Friday afternoon at the Middle Street-Kalihi Transit Center.

"It's not necessarily, 'We're only going to saw cut here, dig it up, relocate the utility. Okay, next patch.' No, they're gonna be all over. So, it’s going to be painful, but we’ll try to keep everyone informed as best we can," Kahikina said.

You can find more detailed information about upcoming work, and traffic and noise impact at community meetings run by HART.

"Apologizing upfront, it's going to be an inconvenience, but we're going to try and make it as pain-free as we can by being open and honest and communicating," she added.

Meanwhile, HART is awaiting approval from the Federal Transit Administration of its amended financial recovery plan which outlines a truncated version of the rail line, stopping it about a mile short of Ala Moana Center, and postponing construction of a parking garage in Pearl Highlands.

