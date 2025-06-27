© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Critics descend on HART over lack of Skyline escalators

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:31 PM HST
A HART train car on the guideway.
The first in a series of public meetings on the next leg of Oʻahu's rail system kicked off last night in downtown Honolulu.

It was a chance for the Chinatown community to give feedback on designs for the segment into the urban core.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina said the meetings are about getting feedback on the fit and feel of the stations, not so much on the structural design. The Conversation sat down with Kahikina and Project Director Vance Tsuda and got an update on the progress being made.

View the Chinatown Station Definitive Design Presentation here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation TransportationHonolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation
