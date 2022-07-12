Honolulu rail project is exploring alternatives to Pearl Highlands parking garage

The uncertainty caused by supply chain issues could affect rail construction. We have had issues with wheels and parts of the rail guideway, also called “frogs and shims,” but material shortages due to the pandemic could add to the delays. The wheels were supposed to arrive in August, but that could be months away.

Also, the Pearl Highlands parking garage has been paused due to exorbitant costs. It was supposed to create spaces for central Oʻahu residents who want to take the train into urban Honolulu. But the area is marshy and the bids came back far above what had been budgeted.

The Conversation talked with Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina about what happens next as we try to find a more affordable way to serve those in central Oʻahu.

Listen to the first part of this interview with Kahikina: HART CEO Kahikina warns rail construction phase through Honolulu will be disruptive.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 12, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.