HART submits shortened rail plan to Federal Transit Administration

Honolulu’s rail authority has submitted its updated plan to the Federal Transit Administration.

HART’s revised financial recovery plan outlines a truncated version of the rail line, stopping it more than a mile short of Ala Moana Center, and postponing construction of a parking garage in Pearl Highlands.

This aligns with the Blangiardi Administration’s vision of finishing the rail project with the amount of money that is forecast to be available.

The Honolulu City Council approved the plan earlier this week, despite opposition from several testifiers and councilmembers.

In a release, HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina said she and her staff “look forward to discussing the details of the plan with the FTA and formalizing a path forward.”