Local News

HART submits shortened rail plan to Federal Transit Administration

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published June 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM HST
Kualaka`i Station’s center platform construction. honolulu rail
Andy Stenz/Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation
/
Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation
Kualakaʻi Station’s center platform construction on May 3, 2018.

Honolulu’s rail authority has submitted its updated plan to the Federal Transit Administration.

HART’s revised financial recovery plan outlines a truncated version of the rail line, stopping it more than a mile short of Ala Moana Center, and postponing construction of a parking garage in Pearl Highlands.

This aligns with the Blangiardi Administration’s vision of finishing the rail project with the amount of money that is forecast to be available.

The Honolulu City Council approved the plan earlier this week, despite opposition from several testifiers and councilmembers.

In a release, HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina said she and her staff “look forward to discussing the details of the plan with the FTA and formalizing a path forward.”

Tags

Local News Honolulu railHonolulu Authority for Rapid Transportationinfrastructure
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
