Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Oʻahu bike-share program Biki celebrates 5th anniversary

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM HST
biki_pay_stand.jpg
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR

The Oʻahu bike-share program Biki is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. It was launched by the nonprofit Bikeshare Hawaii in 2017 with 1,000 bikes and 100 self-service docking stations throughout downtown Honolulu called “Biki Stops.”

Ridership that first year was over 350,000. Then in 2019, Biki surpassed 1 million rides — its strongest year so far. It's grown to over 1,300 bikes at more than 130 stops stretching from Dole Cannery to Kapiʻolani Community College.

The Conversation sat down with Bikeshare Hawaii Senior Marketing Manager Kelsey Colpitts to look back.

In celebration of Biki’s fifth anniversary and Bike Month in Hawaiʻi, several free public events are planned. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 11, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio