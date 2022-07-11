Oʻahu bike-share program Biki celebrates 5th anniversary

The Oʻahu bike-share program Biki is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. It was launched by the nonprofit Bikeshare Hawaii in 2017 with 1,000 bikes and 100 self-service docking stations throughout downtown Honolulu called “Biki Stops.”

Ridership that first year was over 350,000. Then in 2019, Biki surpassed 1 million rides — its strongest year so far. It's grown to over 1,300 bikes at more than 130 stops stretching from Dole Cannery to Kapiʻolani Community College.

The Conversation sat down with Bikeshare Hawaii Senior Marketing Manager Kelsey Colpitts to look back.

In celebration of Biki’s fifth anniversary and Bike Month in Hawaiʻi, several free public events are planned. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 11, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.