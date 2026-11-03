Page Not Found
We're sorry, but that page cannot be found.
It could be that the page has moved to a different location, or there might have been an error in the URL you were trying to access, or it is somewhere in this collection of CDs…
Please try one of the following:
- Make a selection from one of our main navigation items
- Check out the latest on The Conversation
- Listen on demand to After Hours or our Classical Music Conversations
- Scroll through our Instagram or browse our YouTube channel
- Learn the Hawaiian Word of the Day
- Visit our homepage
- Looking for our list of member Thank-You gifts? Find them here and snag one when you support HPR.
- Contact us directly
Since you're here... here's the latest from HPR:
-
"Yes" votes have a wide lead in the ballot count for a state constitutional amendment giving counties a new way to pay for infrastructure, which could help housing.
-
If the results hold, challenger Ikaika Anderson could be a new face on the nine-member Board of Trustees, alongside incumbents John Waiheʻe IV and Brickwood Galuteria.
-
While early results showed Democrat Sne Patel with a 9% lead for the three-party contest for the West Maui house seat, the second printout shows about 1% difference between the leading two candidates.
-
Mel Rapozo, 61, led the primary election with more than 40% of the vote against Bernard Carvalho, who had about 30% of the vote. Carvalho was Kauaʻi's mayor from 2008 to 2018.
-
Rep. Jill Tokuda defeated state Sen. Brenton Awa to represent rural Oʻahu and the neighbor islands. Rep. Ed Case beat political newcomer Adriel Lam for the Honolulu seat.
-
Three incumbent trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs appear to be defending their seats. The three candidates who receive the most votes will serve on the board.
-
Oʻahu voters passed a charter amendment that creates a new Food Security Fund for the City and County of Honolulu. The fund would receive 0.5% of annual real property tax revenues.
-
Following the state Office of Elections' first printout of results, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is leading Upcountry County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura.
-
Green and running mate Derek Kawakami defeat Republican Gary Cordery and running mate Daniel Anthony
-
HPR is providing live election coverage and will report with results as they are released from the state Office of Elections.