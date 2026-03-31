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Residents urged to combat mosquitoes by removing standing water

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published March 31, 2026 at 10:29 AM HST
File - A photo of a mosquito.
James Gathany / CDC
/
Hawaii Invasive Species Council
File - A photo of a mosquito.

The state Department of Health traps thousands of mosquitoes every year and tests them for contagious viruses like Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

Standing water from the recent storms is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. The department has redirected some of its efforts to impacted areas in Waialua, Waimānalo and West Oʻahu.

Currently, there is no local transmission of these mosquito-borne diseases, according to Matthew Kurano with the Environmental Health Services Division of the Department of Health. Still, he urged residents to remove any standing water where possible as a precaution.

For more information, reach out to the Department of Health's vector control branch.
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Local News Public HealthDepartment of Health
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
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