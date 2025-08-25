© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Essays

  • The group of airlift pilots at Lahaina airport on the last day of the airlift.
    Ellen Massey
    Remembering the Lahaina airlift
    In this special essay for HPR, Ellen Massey writes about being part of a statewide mission to fly tens of thousands of pounds of donated supplies to Lahaina in the weeks after the devastating 2023 fires.