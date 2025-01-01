Carrie Ching is an award-winning multimedia journalist, writer, editor and filmmaker born and raised in Kailua, Oʻahu, now based in Haʻikū, Maui. She spent more than two decades living and working on the continent, mostly in the San Francisco Bay Area, and returned home to Hawaiʻi in 2023.

She was formerly a senior producer at the Center for Investigative Reporting, a series producer for VICE News, a newspaper reporter, book and magazine editor, and video journalist. Her work has appeared in The Atlantic, ProPublica, WashingtonPost.com, and many other publications. Her projects have received a National Emmy and a duPont-Columbia Silver Baton, among other awards. She was also a contributing producer on “The Panama Papers” project, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017.

Ching enjoys hiking, paddleboarding, and exploring Maui with her husband and two young children. She is currently working on a reported memoir about Hawaiʻi.