Lala weakens into tropical storm, but dangerous conditions persist

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The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has downgraded Lala from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but it cautions that dangerous conditions are still present. The tropical storm warning has been discontinued for Hawaiʻi Island, but remains in effect for the rest of the state.

Lala came within about 35 miles of Hawaiʻi Island on Saturday, bringing severe wind and rain. The storm weakened slightly overnight as it passed by Hawaiʻi Island, but the islands are likely to continue to see strong winds throughout Sunday.

The outer bands of the storm is bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to parts of Maui Nui, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. A flash flood warning is in effect for Oʻahu until noon Sunday.

The storm was about 140 miles southwest of Honolulu and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is moving in a northwest direction at about 16 mph.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center At 5 a.m. on Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Lala was moving toward the northwest at about 14 mph, but is expected to turn westward later today.

Gov. Josh Green said in a social media video update Saturday evening that a vehicle accident in South Point on Hawaiʻi Island during the hurricane resulted in one fatality.

The Hawaiʻi National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard along with Hawaiʻi County officials are conducting search-and-rescue operations in Nāʻālehu and Waiʻōhinu due to severe flash flooding early Sunday morning. Rising flood waters have cutoff road access in the community in Kaʻū, and the county has received reports of homes being inundated.

National Guard high water vehicles are being deployed to access individuals who had called 911 in flooded neighborhoods. A Coast Guard helicopter is assisting these operations.

Residents assisted by this operation were taken to the Robert N. Herkes Gym in Pāhala and the area’s Department of Public Works base yard.

Wind gusts of over 50 mph have been reported across the island, with the highest gusts exceeding 70 mph in South Point and 80 mph in Kohala. Peak rainfall measurements between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday were around 15 to 17 inches across windward Maui and the Big Island.

Hawaiian Electric said nearly 200,000 customers had lost power as of 8 a.m. Sunday, mostly on Oʻahu. Click here for HECO's outage maps by island. HECO has asked Oʻahu customers from Salt Lake to East Oʻahu to conserve electricity until 10 p.m. Sunday.

In response to the power outages, the Hawaiʻi Department of Water Supply has told customers island-wide to restrict water usage to essential needs, like drinking, cooking, and bathing.

Gov. Josh Green declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival, and his office is in touch with federal emergency officials.

Hawaiʻi Island

The Big Island took the early brunt of the storm — some windward parts of the island could get up to 20 inches of rain by the end of the weekend.

High winds of up to 80 mph in some places have brought down trees and toppled power lines. Several major roads are experiencing closures, including Highways 250, 19 and 11.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has reopened Hilo International Airport and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole, but asks travelers to check in with their carrier before heading to the airport.

Several events scheduled across Hawaiʻi Island have been canceled or postponed. Camping permits are canceled for Saturday night, and county buses and paratransit vans will not run on Saturday.

Most of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park closed Friday, but Kīlauea Military Camp, Volcano House and the A-frame cabins at Nāmakanipaio will remain open for registered guests.

On Friday, Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda signed a county-level emergency proclamation and told residents to expect road closures and power outages.

"It's time to hunker down. Stay off the roads," Alameda said.

Skye Waipa Hurricane Lala brought heavy rains and strong winds to Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island on Saturday morning.

Maui Nui

Next to Big Island, Maui County faces some of the highest potential for heavy rain and strong winds. Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said conditions could quickly turn dangerous, especially on roads and near streams and steep areas.

"We need everyone to understand the risks where they live and know what they will do if conditions change,” he said.

Maui Police Department has increased its staffing in all districts. The department advised the public that response times for non-emergency calls may be longer during the storm.

Both the Kīpahulu District and Summit District of Haleakalā National Park closed Friday. The park will reopen when weather conditions improve.

Maui Bus is suspending many of its fixed route and paratransit services early on Saturday. Find more details on whether your bus is running here.

The Maui Department of Transportation is offering rides to shelters for eligible riders on Saturday. For more information, call 808-877-7651.

Maui County officials converted the temporary evacuation points on Maui into shelters on Saturday afternoon. Shelters provide cots, food and water. Those seeking shelter should bring bedding, medications and other essential items. 40 people were in the shelters as of Saturday evening.

Alaska and Hawaiian airlines was operating a reduced scheduled to and from Kahului on Saturday.

Oʻahu

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported that rain was falling on Sunday morning at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour, and parts of Oʻahu were forecast to get up to 8 inches of rain over the course of the storm.

Heavy rains are swelling streams across Oʻahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's office shared on social media Sunday morning that the Mānoa Stream was near the top of its banks. Another post advised residents to heed emergency alerts and be prepared to evacuate low-lying areas.

The city announced it would resume bus services mid-morning on Sunday, but that workforce availability and weather conditions could impact routes.

On Sunday morning, Hawaiian Electric asked Oʻahu customers from Salt Lake to East O‘ahu to limit their electricity use until at least 10 p.m. The utility said that the storm had heavily impacted Oʻahu's electrical system, and that voluntary reductions in power usage would help ensure sufficient electricity supply to meet demand.

The Honolulu Police Department has closed a section of the Pali Hwy in both directions from Kamehameha Hwy on the Kailua side to Waokanaka St in Nu'uanu due to downed trees. Sections of Kalākaua Ave, Seaside Ave, Kapi‘olani Boulevard and Kahekili Hwy were also closed. HPD has reopened HPD the H1 at the Punahou Overpass to westbound traffic.

The Honolulu Fire Department says between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to 40 storm-related calls of downed trees and damaged roofs. Crews are positioned to respond to an increase of calls when the storm reaches the island. A hiker also called for a rescue ahead of the storm, prompting emergency officials to urge everyone to stay home.

The Honolulu Police Department says it's fully staffed with officers. It has also partnered with the Department of Ocean Safety and the Hawaiʻi National Guard to respond to any calls for help that come in during the storm. Chief David Lazar reminded people to check on neighbors and to take care of one another.

The city's Community Outreach Response and Engagement team reached out to unhoused individuals to get them into shelters ahead of the storm. As of Sunday, CORE said 24 people had taken shelter.

Honolulu City and County has activate a non-emergency call center to field storm-related questions, which can be reached at 808-723-8960. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.

Emma Caires / HPR Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi address Oʻahu residents on Friday, Aug. 14, and said the city was prepared for the impending storm.

Some public buses on Oʻahu will be repurposed to provide transportation from affected areas to emergency shelters. Buses providing evacuation service will be clearly marked with signage, and no fare will be required.

Honolulu's Board of Water Supply has asked residents to reduce water use before severe weather arrives. Storm damage and power outages can impact the BWS's ability to pump water from wells and other water resources.

The storm is expected to cause dangerously high surf and rip currents statewide, particularly on south-facing shores. Duke's Waikiki has postponed its annual Ocean Mile Swim to Saturday, Aug. 22. As a precaution, the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department is extending lifeguard coverage along most east and south shore beaches.

Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending permits for camping and park activities beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, 117 people and 21 pets were in the city's refuge areas.

Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi braced for storm impacts Sunday morning. The island is forecast to receive 4 to 6 inches of rain and could see wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami's issued an emergency proclamation and urged Kauaʻi residents to be vigilant ahead of severe weather.

Several roads were closed as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to downed tress and powers lines, including Kuamoo Road in Wailua Homesteads, Omao Road in the vicinity of Koloa Road, Maluhia Road, and Hoolei Street in the vicinity of Ohuohu Street.

The county's transfer stations and landfill were closed on Sunday, and all county parks and camping areas were closed until further notice.

Officials note that Kūhiō Highway near the Hanalei Bridge may be closed with little or no advance notice, particularly if a flash flood warning is issued. Utilities and other services may also be disrupted.

The Kauaʻi Department of Water sent out a water conservation notice for households in Princeville and some surrounding areas. Those customers are asked to restrict water use to essential activities like drinking, cooking, and hygiene as a precautionary measure in case water access is limited during the storm.

All outbound and inbound flights at Līhuʻe Airport have been cancelled through 2 p.m. Sunday.

HPR will be providing storm updates on hawaiipublicradio.org as they come in. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will have its latest forecast at 5 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 11 p.m. Emergency alerts will be broadcast on both HPR-1 and HPR-2 — here's how to listen on the radio and streaming. You can also find updates on Facebook and Instagram.