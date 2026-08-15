Over 200,000 HECO customers without power due to winds from Hurricane Lala

More than 200,000 customers were without power as of 8 a.m. Sunday due to the impacts of Hurricane Lala, according to Hawaiian Electric's outage maps.

Hawaiian Electric A eucalyptus tree leans on power lines in Hāmākua on Hawaiʻi Island on Saturday at 10 a.m.

About 58,000 of those are on the Big Island including all of the east side and south sides of the island plus Waimea and Honokaʻa. On the Hāmākua coast, multiple poles and structures were knocked down by trees in strong winds along a 42-mile span of transmission lines. The utility says that customers in some parts of Hawaiʻi Island could be without power for weeks.

HECO said four of its independent power providers on Hawaiʻi Island were disconnected from the grid because of the storm. That means it may need to load shed, or temporarily turn off power to customers to maintain system stability. HECO noted that it would only effect Big Island customers, and it was not part of the company's Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

Approximately 27,000 customers in Maui County had no electricity, including all of West Maui, and parts of Upcountry and South Maui as well as Haʻikū. Strong winds on West Maui on Saturday prevented crews from starting any damage assessments on the three transmission lines that serve the area, so customers should expect prolonged outages.

About 130,000 Oʻahu customers across the island were without power. One major transmission line and half a dozen sub-transmission lines were damaged by high winds ahead of the storm.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Hawaiian Electric crews work on power lines in heavy rainfall on Saturday on Molokaʻi.

Emergency officials are advising the public to avoid using elevators during the storm due to the frequent power outages.

An outage can cause elevators to stop unexpectedly and potentially trap occupants. People who are physically able to do so are advised to use the stairs instead of elevators until the storm has passed and power conditions have stabilized.

Click here for HECO's outage maps by island.

Customers can call the listed numbers to report a downed or damaged power line, which should always be treated as energized and dangerous.

Hawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191

Maui County: 1-855-304-8181

Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212

On Saturday, more than 67,100 customers across the five islands HECO serves had power restored.