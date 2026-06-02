Summer programs launch to fight hunger across Hawaiʻi

School is out in Hawaiʻi, and while summer vacation is often associated with fun and freedom, it can also mean tight budgets for some families across the islands.

The Hawaiʻi Foodbank reported nearly 1 in 3 families struggle with food insecurity, and summer break means they can no longer rely on free or reduced-price meals at school.

Marielle Terbio, the vice president of strategy and programs at the Foodbank, said many households have to tighten and reprioritize their budget during these months to make sure they are able to cover all major expenses, including housing, transportation, healthcare — and now food.

“During the summer months, parents are having to find childcare, and (are) now having to purchase more food for the household for the meals that are not being provided by school,” Terbio said. “The affordability crisis that we're currently experiencing is pushing many families and neighbors to the brink.”

But the Foodbank, the state Department of Education, and many community partners are launching summer programs to keep Hawaiʻi families fed.

Returning programs include SUN Bucks, Kaukau 4 Keiki, and the DOE’s daily food distribution for kids under 18 years old at 74 schools across the state.

Those who need food assistance can also apply to receive weekly distributions through the Foodbank.

“Getting to see the direct impact that our efforts have on families, just getting to see the kids running around with food in their hands and the biggest smile on their face — it’s all so gratifying,” Terbio said.

For those who want to help, the Foodbank has volunteer opportunities to inspect, pack, and distribute food to registered families across Oʻahu and Kauaʻi, and through partner programs on the neighbor islands.

There are also online programs launching this summer, including a partnership between Instacart and Feeding America, a national organization to which the Hawaiʻi Foodbank belongs. Through its Summer Hunger Community Carts Program, Instacart users can add grocery items they want to donate to their shopping cart, and the delivery person will bring them directly to their local foodbank.

“I think it always comes back to the fact that no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” Terbio said. “So we thank everyone who makes this possible.”