Maui Gold celebrates Pineapple Week with pop-ups, new products, and more

Pineapple Week kicks off on June 22, with a look at Maui Gold.

The company has been around for 100 years and is under new management.

Owner Todd Domeck has owned the business for about three years. He stopped by HPR's The Conversation studios to talk about all things pineapple, including where he would like to take the company.

He told HPR that they are looking at improving operations to help sustain agriculture on Maui.

Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn / HPR A pineapple beginning to flower and develop on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.

“We just opened a value-added processing facility,” he said. “We were able to take fruit that we would normally throw away because it's too small or too ugly. We're doing dehydrated pineapple, fresh-cut pineapple, frozen, and juice to start, and then we're going to branch off into other products in the future.”

Since establishing the value-added processing facility, Domeck said their goal is zero waste, so they replant crowns that are providing more fruit to use in additional markets.

Maui Gold now has a new pineapple store at Hāli‘imaile Farms, which also serves as a hub for its Maui Pineapple Tours.

And while the company does offer pineapple for sale online, Domeck said that about 90% of the pineapple stays in Hawaiʻi.

For Pineapple Week, Domeck said several vendors who use Maui Gold will be coming to its store to do pop-ups about their products. And for International Pineapple Day on June 27, Maui Gold will hand out hundreds of its pineapples to the community.

Learn more about International Pineapple Week here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 22, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.